In a span of just seven days, three online poker operators worldwide have launched Short Deck Hold’em, an online poker variant popular in Asia that has proliferated online over the last six months.

On April 23, PokerStars debuted 6+ Hold’em across its Indian segregated room. It follows on from the global launch earlier this year, and a recent launch in Italy.

The game is available in Indian rupees with five different buy-ins, starting at INR 500 ($7) and going up to INR 10,000 ($140). It follows the “button blind” structure, in which each player at the table posts an ante, and the player on the button posts an additional “live” ante that acts as the only blind.

A few days later, two more online poker operators, the US-facing offshore-regulated Chico Poker Network, and Latin American-based Aconcagua Poker Network, jumped on the bandwagon and introduced Short Deck cash games across their various skins.