Twelve new content creators will join the roster of pros under the two new banners, PokerStars Ambassadors and PokerStars Streamers, the online poker room has announced.

Among the dozen new hires include four new ambassadors, including Big Brother Canada contestant and Platinum Pass winner Arlie Shaban, and three from Power Up community site OP Poker.

Joining them are eight new Twitch streamers. In previous years, PokerStars’ Twitch presence has been filed neatly under their Team Online category; this is the first time “Streamer” has been used to describe a PokerStars signing.

The octet of additions joins the likes of established PokerStars pros Jason Somerville and Lex Veldhuis, both huge names within the Twitch streaming sphere. They help fill a gap created by the exodus of high-profile sponsored Twitch streamers back in February, who all ultimately went on to sign with competitor partypoker.

“It’s no secret how much love I have for Twitch and how important I think it is for the growth of poker,” said Lex Veldhuis, Twitch streamer and PokerStars Ambassador. “I’m really happy PokerStars is recognizing the effort these streamers are putting in and empowering them on top of that. It will be very inspirational to watch them develop and grind.”