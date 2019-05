Kevin Martin, former PokerStars pro, Canadian Big Brother contestant and high-profile Twitch poker streamer, has signed with partypoker as part of its new Team Online roster, the company announced last week.

He joins his fellow former PokerStars pros Jeff Gross and Jaime Staples, who all ended their contracts with PokerStars earlier this year and made the switch to partypoker.

Martin was a PokerStars’ Team Online member for three years. He left the position in February.