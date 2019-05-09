The Stars Group has announced that it has entered into a long-term commercial agreement with FOX Sports, a subsidiary of the Fox Corporation, that will see it launch regulated online sports betting under the FOX Bet name.

The 25-year partnership, announced on Wednesday, concludes a search by the global online gaming giant for a US media partner that has extended more than six months.

Along with its Eldorado Resorts partnership announced last November, the operator’s US sports betting strategy—its “Plan A”—is now fully formed.

“We believe this strategic partnership uniquely positions us to build a leading betting business in the US, which represents one of the most exciting long-term growth opportunities for our company,” said Rafi Ashkenazi, Chief Executive Officer of The Stars Group said, in Wednesday’s press release.