Adda52 has launched a mainstream TV marketing campaign featuring their brand ambassador and Jamaican cricketing star Chris Gayle. The TV campaign is the first of its kind for the online poker operator.

The launch of the ad campaign can be seen as a direct response to the PokerStars.IN campaign that featured their brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The TV campaign aired over the course of a month.

Adda52’s advert features the words “Banao dimaag ko ameer,” Hindi for “Make Your Mind Rich,” thus emphasizing poker as a game of skill.

Adda52 aims to appeal to both poker and non-poker players with their advert by showing how poker is much more than building a bankroll. “Bank balance is never the true measure of wealth, but one’s intelligence is,” their advert says proudly.