Partypoker closed 39 accounts on their dot-com network during April 2019, reimbursing affected players with their share of almost $144,000.

55 more accounts were closed over on the European network of France and Spain, with over €34,500 of funds seized, the company stated this week.

In April, partypoker announced it had closed 277 bot accounts during the period between December 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019. At that time, partypoker stated that it had reimbursed nearly $735,000 to affected players.

In total, this brings the amount of accounts closed by partypoker to 371 with $917,000 in funds seized by the operator and given back to players over the last five months.