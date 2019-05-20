Snooker legend Stephen Hendry, once associated with PokerStars, appears to have entered into a partnership deal with rival online poker room partypoker.

Posting on his social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter, Hendry showed off his “MyGame” report card. From looking at Hendry’s report, he has played 988 hands of real money online poker at partypoker, with $1284.52 the biggest pot won.

There has been no announcement of Hendry working with partypoker as a formal ambassador. However, given the disclosure hashtags “ad” and “paidpartnership,” it is clear that the seven-time snooker world champion has an explicit, paid marketing arrangement with the company in some capacity.

It is also apparent that he is genuinely playing on the partypoker software in mid-stakes cash games.