PokerStars’ Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) has increased its total series guarantee by an additional $5 million. The company has revealed fifteen new tournaments added to the slate for the final week of action.

It takes the total guaranteed prize pool for the series from an already-record-setting $75 million up to $80 million.

A second set of 6+ Hold’em events have been added, along with two 8-Max No Limit Hold’em Events, a full ring event and a 6-max progressive knockout tournament.

All the new additions follow the usual three-tier SCOOP structure, so each are available in a low, medium and high buy-in. The 8-max event, scheduled for May 23, is the biggest add-on, with $3 million guaranteed across just those three tournaments.