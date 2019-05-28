PokerStars Ambassador and PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) winner Ramón Colillas will be fronting a digital media marketing campaign for the online poker room, the operator has announced.

Dubbed “Dare to Dream,” the digital marketing campaign will appear exclusively on social media, airing adverts on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

“I hope to inspire others, make them want to pursue their dreams and show that by working hard and being determined, you can achieve your goals,” Ramón Colillas told a French media outlet.

“My life has been crazy since I won the PSPC, but I enjoyed every minute. It’s going to be weird to see my head on TV screens, but I’m very excited,” he added.