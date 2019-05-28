French online poker operator Winamax, the country’s official World Series of Poker (WSOP) partner, has announced a miniature, online version of the WSOP schedule for the third year in a row.

Call the Mini WSOP in French and Mini Las Vegas in English, the online tournament series will play out almost exactly like the real WSOP, with 89 events spread over eight weeks. As seen in the previous two years, each of the events has been replicated to match like-for-like with the World Series including event names, formats, and structures.

The exception is the buy-ins, which are 1/100th of their live counterparts—meaning entry fees range from €4 to €1000, and the Main Event costs €100 to enter.

The dates are also altered slightly: The real WSOP kicks off on May 29 and runs through July 14; Winamax has scheduled online events to run a day later to account for the time zone difference between Western Europe and Las Vegas.