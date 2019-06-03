WSOP.com has kicked off its annual Online Championships online tournament series for its New Jersey and Nevada players sharing a common player pool.

As reported by pokerfuse exclusively last week, the WSOP Online Championships 2019, running for its seventh edition in the Nevada market and second time since the player pool merged with New Jersey, boasts more than $3.5 million in guaranteed prize money—almost half a million more than last year’s edition.

It is the biggest online tournament series to be ever attempted in the history of the US regulated online poker market. To put this into perspective, the recently concluded series, NJSCOOP by PokerStars in New Jersey, guaranteed just a little over $1 million.

The WSOP series is 3.5 times bigger than NJSCOOP with average guarantee per tournament at $26,315—more than double NJSCOOP’s $12,628 average.