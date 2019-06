The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has broken its own record for the biggest number of entries to a live poker event, thanks to the unprecedented turnout to its Big 50 event currently underway in the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Official statistics are yet to be released by the WSOP, but according to reporting on the ground, the combined turnout of all four Day 1 flights has seen over 28,000 entries.