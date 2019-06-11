As part of an ongoing effort to become a global poker tournament brand, the World Poker Tour (WPT) is set to make its debut on Australian soil with the announcement of WPT Australia.

The inaugural WPT Australia will be held through its partnership with The Star Gold Coast, one of the country’s most iconic venues, in the city of Gold Coast, a major tourist destination.

The WPT Australia festival will be held from September 27 for ten days at The Star Gold Coast Casino, which recently underwent an AUD $850 million upgrade. The festival will feature ten tournaments with buy-ins ranging from AUD $330 (USD 230) to AUD $5000 (USD 3480).

The Main Event has been scheduled to run from October 4 for four days with a buy-in of AUD $2500 (USD 1740).

“The World Poker Tour is proud to add WPT Australia to our roster of wonderful global events and The Star Gold Coast as a casino partner,” said Angelica Hael, Vice President of Global Tour Management for the WPT, in a recent press statement.

“As a native Australian, I am thrilled to have a WPT event take place in my home country and even more pleased to have it hosted at such a wonderful property,” Hael added.