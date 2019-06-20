The Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma’s real money online poker site GreySnow Poker has migrated over to the BetConstruct network.

GreySnow launched in November 2018 as its own independent online poker room using WPN software in the international market. It went live with a unique “FairPlay” rake model, which has now been scrapped.

It was also notable for being the first Native American site to operate under a gaming license issued by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervisory Commission.

BetConstruct offers white labeling, turnkey and API solutions for online gaming companies looking to operate under their licenses. It has its own suit of games built in-house, but also offer games from third parties such as Microgaming and NetEnt.

It also runs its own in-house online poker network, which includes the flagship vbet.com skin.