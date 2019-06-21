The Stars Group (TSG) has announced it has extended its partnership with the global charity Right To Play for a further two years, taking the partnership into 2021.

TSG has pledged to raise a further £1 million in the next two years for the charity.

“The Stars Group is delighted to continue its partnership with Right To Play. The vital funds raised have made and will continue to make such a positive impact to so many children around the world,” said Sue Hammett, Head of Corporate Giving at The Stars Group.