Unibet will soon deal its one billionth poker hand on its independent online poker room, and to celebrate has announced a new promotion that will give out cash prizes to all players involved in the milestone hand.

The winner of the hand will receive a €1,000 prize. All other players at the table will receive €200.

There will also be a €10,000 freeroll open to anyone who took part in cash games and reached 10 flops on the day the billionth poker hand is dealt.

“It’s been five years since Unibet Poker launched its acclaimed standalone client and the rate of hands dealt on the site has been escalating fast,” it was stated in a press release announcing the promotion.