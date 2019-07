The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event has attracted the biggest field in thirteen years, official figures reveal.

In total, WSOP welcomed 8,569 entrants to play the $10,000 buy-in Main Event to build a total event prize pool of over $80 million. It is just 204 players shy of the record-setting Main Event of 2006.

It was also revealed that the 2019 day 1C was the largest sitting for a single Main Event day in history, with a total of 4,877 entrants.