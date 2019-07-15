Thousands of partypoker players have been affected by a technical issue that requires them reset their screen names for a second time, one month after the site-wide forced alias change.

As revealed on the partypoker Discord channel, some 6000 players were impacted by an issue surrounding preregistration in tournaments. They now have to update their screen names for a second time. This second wave is due to take place on July 16 at 11am CET.

Apparently, the problem stems from players who were registered in tournaments on the day of the alias changes. A bug allowed third-party tracking sites to link old screen names to new screen names, thus nullifying the benefits of the change.

Only players impacted by this bug will have the opportunity to change their names again.