As the World Series of Poker (WSOP) draws to a close for another year, international online poker operator PokerStars has emerged as one unlikely PR winner—thanks to a Poker Hall of Fame induction and a deep run in the WSOP Main Event for a long-standing employee.

Over the weekend, long-time PokerStars Ambassador Chris Moneymaker, the man credited with sparking the online poker boom, was inducted into the iconic Poker Hall of Fame, a ceremony held during the WSOP Main Event.

Meanwhile, a PokerStars-linked WSOP player had a final table at the Main Event and is walking home a millionaire: Not, as one might expect, a sponsored pro—rather industry veteran and PokerStars employee Garry Gates.