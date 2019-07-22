Online poker network MPN has scheduled another edition of its Universal Championship of Online Poker (UCOP) to take place this September. Like the series that ran at the same time last year, the total prize pool is guaranteed at €1 million.

MPN has not yet formally announced the series, and the schedule is still under review. However, a draft schedule posted for public consultation reveals a two-week slate of 94 events—the biggest yet—of low and mid-stakes tournaments.

For the first time, there are five nano-stakes tournaments (three at €2 and two at €3). Guarantees range from €1000 to €100,000, and formats include the traditional fare of deep-stacks, rebuys, freeze-outs, double-stacks and bounties. All events will be in NL and PLO.