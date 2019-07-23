Online poker operator partypoker is set to trial its planned switch from online screen names to real names next month.

According to company spokesperson Rob Yong, revealing details via Twitter last weekend, the trial will start at high stakes cash game tables and will take a “softly softly” approach.

Presumably if the trial is deemed a success, the operator will look at rolling it out wider. I would be the first time a real money poker operator has used players’ real names at the table.

PRO first revealed the company’s idea last month.

“It’s not going to be an overnight change,” revealed Tom Waters, Head of partypoker, on the pokerfuse podcast. “It won’t be a dramatic hit for players and we will trial it first [at] certain stakes, maybe at cash and also with partypoker live [online satellites].”