PokerStars is running a special standalone live-streamed tournament at the European Poker Tour (EPT) Barcelona this year, giving four lucky players a chance to compete against top PokerStars ambassadors and celebrities and a shot at winning €10,000.

To be in with a chance of qualifying, PokerStars has been running a promotion called “Chase Your Dreams – Play Against Your Heroes” for players to win their way to Barcelona and the feature table.

Having started last week and concluding today, July 24, players who used a special deposit code received tickets to enter freerolls running three times a day. The top 20 finishers of each freeroll must then submit a short video “showcasing their personality and telling their poker story.”

From more than 400 potential video submissions, PokerStars chooses four players to head off to Barcelona: one player from Spain, one from France, and two from the dot-com market.

The four finalists will each win a package to Barcelona including flights for two, stay at the hotel, €500 spending money, and free entry into the exclusive Chase Your Dreams game. Upon arrival, each qualifier will be partnered with a PokerStars Ambassador who will act as their coach ahead of the game.

Headlining the list of ambassadors is recent Hall of Fame inductee Chris Moneymaker—a surprise attendee.

Indeed, according to PokerStars, Moneymaker has only played at EPT Barcelona once before—he played just one event and busted the first hand—so he is a rare sight indeed. In some respects, he could be seen as taking a role previously filled by Daniel Negreanu, a regular fixture on the tour during his decade-long tenure as a PokerStars ambassador.