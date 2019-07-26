A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack has succeeded in disrupting the service of partypoker this month, and a similar attack was reported on GG Network. 888poker has also experienced service disruption.

It comes a year after the last industry-wide attacks which impacted eight of the world’s top ten online poker networks.

The DDoS attack on partypoker, which would have flown under the radar of most people due to no official communication from the site, was confirmed by GVC spokesperson Rob Yong.

He condemned the attacks on Twitter in response to a player complaint.