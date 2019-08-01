Paysafe and PokerStars have announced a closer partnership that has improved the way players can deposit on their site, as the global gaming giant better integrates global payments provider Paysafe’s Rapid Transfer payment system across its platform.

Paysafe, parent company of ewallets NETELLER and Skrill, is already used on the online poker operator’s platform, but the improvements of Rapid Transfer will give customers a smoother depositing experience.

“PokerStars’ position as a market leader is reflected across everything they do,” said Lorenzo Pellegrino, Chief Executive of Skrill, NETELLER and Income Access at Paysafe in the recent press release.

“We are delighted to be supporting them to ensure this quality service for players spans across the deposit methods they offer, via Rapid Transfer in addition to Skrill, NETELLER and paysafecard,” Pellegrino went on to say.