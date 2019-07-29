PokerStars’ flagship tournament series the World Championship of Online Poker (WCOOP) will return this year running for 21 days, from September 5 to 25.

The number of tournaments and guaranteed prize pool are still to be confirmed by the online poker operator, but thanks to the success of last years’ series a guaranteed prize pool of at least $80 million can be expected.

PokerStars’ announcement of the WCOOP dates came after MPN, Winamax and partypoker all revealed details around their offerings for autumn tournament series.