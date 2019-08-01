Triton Poker’s £1 million buy-in event “Triton Million – A Helping Hand for Charity Event” is set to go down in history as the most expensive buy-in poker tournament when measured in dollars.

Kicking off on Thursday at the London Hilton Hotel at Park Lane, the charity event features a £1,050,000 buy-in of which £1 million goes to the prize pool and the remaining £50,000 from each player’s entry is donated to various charities.

The buy-in equates to $1.2 million, making it the most expensive buy-in in USD and only the fifth seven-figure buy-in event ever. The previous record for the largest buy-in was the €1 million buy-in Monte Carlo Extravaganza hosted in 2016 by the WSOP for its Big One for One Drop charity event. The event drew 28 entries to amass a prize pool of $27.4 million.