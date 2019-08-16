Partypoker has revealed it has closed a further 121 fraudulent bot accounts across its dot-com and dot-EU networks in July as it marks its eighth consecutive month of tackling “the war on bots.”

It marks the third biggest month in terms of funds seized and the second biggest for account closures since the operator started reporting monthly statistics in December 2018.

Partypoker has an ongoing commitment to its players to make its site safer, a component of which is to hunt out bots and fraudulent accounts, seizing funds and returning them to affected players.

“The poker room continues to invest in resources aimed at safeguarding the safety of its players,” a partypoker press release stated this week, “spearheaded by a specialist Poker Fraud Team comprising a collection of former poker professionals whose duty is to investigate suspicious activity and aid partypoker in ridding the site of unscrupulous accounts.”

From the 121 accounts closed in July, 89 came from the dot-com network and 32 from the dot-EU sites. The funds seized amounted to almost $175,000 across the two markets.