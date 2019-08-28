The PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC), the triumphant, record-setting live event that ran in the Bahamas last January, will return for a second outing next year in Barcelona, Spain, the company has revealed.

Making the announcement at the PokerStars European Poker Tour Barcelona, currently underway at Casino Barcelona, the operator has announced that, like before, a year-long string of promotions will be giving away “Platinum Passes” in the lead up to the event.

“The inaugural PSPC was an amazing success, and featured hundreds of Platinum Pass winners who dared to dream of playing in an exclusive high-roller event,” said Severin Rasset, PokerStars’ Managing Director & Commercial Officer of Poker, in the press release issued late on Tuesday.

“The PSPC demonstrates our commitment to cultivating and growing the game, not only by creating opportunities for poker fans of all levels to win life-changing sums of money, but also by showcasing poker and the entertainment it provides,” he added.

The announcement during Day 1B of the Main Event came with a surprise: The first five Platinum Passes were awarded, live, to all finalists of the Chase Your Dreams promotion.