The iconic live poker tour, the European Poker Tour (EPT), has just concluded its stop in Casino Barcelona, Spain. It wrapped up after eleven days of intense action, attracting record-breaking turnouts from start to finish.

Last year, the EPT Barcelona Main Event saw a record-breaking field of 1931 total entries generating a prize pool of €9.3 million. This year, it got even bigger.

The €5300 buy-in event drew 1988 total entries, topping the previous high turnout of 1931 to make it the largest EPT Barcelona Main Event in history. It came just days after the EPT National event drew its own record turnout.

In total, 1489 unique players, representing 75 countries, along with 499 re-entries registered over two Day 1 starting flights and a Day 2 to amass a prize pool of €9.6 million—the biggest prize pool in its 16-year history.

The week-long Main Event came to conclusion on Sunday, crowning Swedish professional poker player Simon Brandstrom as the eventual winner. He took home €1.29 million after a heads-up deal with Marton Czuczor.