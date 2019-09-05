Satellites to partypoker’s MILLIONS Online will get underway next week as the online poker operator ramps up to the $20 million-guaranteed online event. It is the second time the event has run with such an extravagant prize pool.

The satellites are structured in such a way that two feeder satellites, that can be bought into directly, will funnel down into a grand finale, where ten tickets to the $10,300 buy-in MILLIONS Online will be given away each week.

These starting satellites will run daily. The $11 feeder satellite awards tickets to the $109 semi-final stage.

All players will then be battling it out in the weekly final, which is not open to direct buy-in. Ten tickets to MILLIONS Online will be guaranteed in each. Partypoker will be running these tournaments every Sunday until the online tournament series starts.