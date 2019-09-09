It has been a busy couple of weeks for some of the top online poker operators, with PokerStars, partypoker and MPN all rolling out significant upgrades to their desktop software.

It comes just in time for the start of the fall online tournament season that traditionally marks the busiest period in the online poker calendar. Indeed, most of these platform upgrades are focused on improving the tournament experience.

The big update at PokerStars has been the long-awaited “stack in big blinds” feature. Partypoker’s changes include a new tournament information display, a KO Series theme, a One Click Bet feature, plus a substantial overhaul to the Mac client. MPN has pushed out their v42 update with various tournament display improvements of their own.