Over the course of the next month, online poker giant PokerStars is set to give away Platinum Passes to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) 2020 via live stops in four European countries.

From mid-September to mid-October in the UK, Belgium, Slovenia and Russia, Platinum Passes will be given away at each location via a mix of standalone live satellites and special giveaways.

The PSPC is a live high-roller poker tournament that debuted in the Bahamas in January 2019. What made it unique was that the operator gave away hundreds of special “Platinum Pass” tickets via a variety of promotions and satellite routes spanning live events and the operator’s product verticals online.

The company recently announced that it would return for a second outing next year in Barcelona, Spain.

With the tournament denominated in Euros, this time the Platinum Pass is valued at €26,500, providing entry to the €22,500 live event, accommodation, travel and €1250 towards expenses.

A special “Road to PSPC Namur” stop in Belgium will be the first live event to give away a Pass. It gets underway in mid-September, where a prize draw is scheduled to take place at the start of Day 2