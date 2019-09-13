PokerStars has announced that the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure (PCA) will not be returning to Atlantis Resort, Bahamas, in January 2020, ending a fifteen-year run.

The PCA has run consecutively since 2004, when its first outing debuted on a cruise ship. Since 2005, the PCA has taken place in the Atlantis Casino & Resort on Paradise Island in The Bahamas, where action traditionally kicks off every January. It has always been a highlight on the annual PokerStars live calendar.

“PokerStars constantly reviews our live events schedule and we seek player feedback at every stop. Following such a review, we’ve decided that we will not return to Paradise Island for the PokerStars Caribbean Adventure in 2020,” said Eric Hollreiser, PokerStars Marketing Director, in a statement issued on Thursday.

It followed an interview on Pocket Fives earlier in the day that first revealed the news.

Despite a steady decline in PCA attendance in recent years, 2019 saw the event return to its former glory as it piggybacked off the popularity of the inaugural PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) that played out right before the PCA commenced in the Atlantis.