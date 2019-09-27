The PSPC (PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship) is returning in August 2020. The second edition of what has quickly become one of the most popular events in poker is taking place in sunny Barcelona, Spain.

PokerStars is once again providing various opportunities for players to win Platinum Passes, the gateway into the PSPC for free, via various routes including both live stops and online promotions. Each Platinum Pass is worth over €26,000 (approximately $30,000) and includes:

Entry to the €22,500 PSPC 2020 event

2020 event Six nights’ accommodation for two in a five-star hotel

Airport transfers

PSPC merchandise

merchandise €1,250 expenses

Various exclusive Platinum Pass winner experiences during the event*

There are the various ways you could win a Platinum Pass and a chance to become the next Ramon Colillas. We will be updating this page frequently to reflect all of the ways to win a Platinum Pass, so bookmark this page and check back often.

(Last Updated September 27)

PSPC Mega Path

When: Every Sunday

Where: Online at PokerStars.com

Event Buy-in: $2 or qualify for free by winning a special Stars Rewards Spin & Go

We think Mega Path offers the best shot at winning a Platinum Pass.

The Mega Path qualifier has four steps to win a $30,000 package, starting with a Stars Rewards Spin & Go ticket or Sit & Gos costing just $2.

How can you win a Platinum Pass via Mega Path Qualifiers? All you have to do is qualify for a Step 4 tournament and take down that event.

Step 1 Stars Rewards Spin & Go (Entry – Ticket Only and Always Running)

Step 2 Sit & Go (Entry – Pay $2 or Win Step 1; Always Running)

Step 3 MTT (Entry – Win Step 2; Runs Every Sunday at 13:00 ET)

(Entry – Win Step 2; Runs Every Sunday at 13:00 ET) Step 4 PSPC Qualifier (Entry – Win Step 3; Runs Every Sunday at 15:30 ET; Awards One Platinum Pass)

The first step is basically free of cost as players can earn Step 1 tickets by opening Stars Rewards chests. Upon completing Step 1, they move to Step 2 which is a Sit & Go. Alternatively, players can enter into Step 2 directly by paying the $2 buy-in. These Sit & Gos are winner-take-all where only one out of 27 players make it to Step 3.

Step 3 is played every Sunday and guarantees 15 seats to the final Step of the Mega Path also played on Sunday. The winner of Step 4 tournament is awarded a Platinum Pass package.

To give you an idea of how great your chances are of qualifying via Mega Path, the first three Mega Path PSPC qualifiers had only 19, 25 and 20 entrants respectively causing big overlays.

A similar promotion is also being run in PokerStars French and Spanish markets.

Road to PSPC Namur

When: September 23 – 29

Where: Live at Grand Casino de Namur, Belgium

Event Buy-in: €175 buy-in Main Event

How: Crazy Pineapple hand

This will be PokerStars’ first live stop that will be giving out a coveted Platinum Pass to PSPC 2020.

The Platinum Pass will be given away at the €175 buy-in Main Event through a special drawing scheduled to take place at the start of Day 2 on Saturday, September 28.

Players can accumulate multiple tickets to the drawing in three different ways:

Get 1 ticket just for playing the Namur Main Event

Get 1 ticket for each entry to an online satellite for the Namur Main Event

entry to an online satellite for the Namur Main Event Get 1 ticket for playing Day 1 of the Namur Main Event online.

Qualifiers start at just €0.50.

According to the PokerStars blog, eight players will be picked to play out one hand of Crazy Pineapple that will be broadcast on the livestream. The winner of that hand will win a Platinum Pass.

More details about the live event can be found here

IPO Nova Gorica

When: October 10 – 15

Where: Live at Perla Resort Nova Gorica, Slovenia

Event Buy-in: €550

How: Last longer contest

Scheduled to take place from October 10 to 15, the Italian Poker Open (IPO) visits neighboring Slovenia where another Platinum Pass worth $30,000 is set to be given away at the Main Event. The Main Event has a buy-in of €490+€60 and has four Day 1 flights taking place from October 10 to 12.

The Platinum Pass will be awarded via a special last longer contest. To be eligible for the Platinum Pass, players must register online by visiting IPO’s website. The player who lasts the longest in the Main Event will win the Pass.

More details of the live event can be found here

Moneymaker’s Road to PSPC Tour

When: October – January 2020

Where: Various stops including the UK, USA , Russia, Canada, Ireland, and beyond

, Russia, Canada, Ireland, and beyond Event Buy-ins: Between $150 – $200

How: Win the Event

The Moneymaker Tour returns and this time the tour goes international.

Chris Moneymaker, PokerStars team ambassador and WSOP Main Event 2003 winner, has announced that not only will there be more events this year, but the Moneymaker PSPC Tour will also be venturing beyond the US for the first time with stops planned in various countries including UK, Russia, Canada, Ireland and more.

Each stop will be handing out Platinum Passes to the winner of the Main Event. At least eight Passes will be given away in the next three months and there could be more stops announced later.

The first Moneymaker’s Road to PSPC stop is in Sochi, Russia in October as part of the European Poker Tour (EPT) Open Sochi. The Platinum Pass will be given away to the winner of the Moneymaker Road to PSPC Sochi event that takes place at Casino Sochi from October 11-13. The buy-in for this event is RUB10,500 (approx. $166).

Campeonato España de Poker ( CEP )

Events: CEP Marbella and CEP Peralada

Marbella and Peralada When: October 23 – 27 and November 27 – December 1

Where: Casino Marbella and Casino Peralada in Spain

Event Buy-ins: €500

How: Crazy Pineapple Hand

Two more Platinum Passes will be given away to qualifiers of the PokerStars sponsored Campeonato España de Poker (CEP) tour stops in Marbella and Peralada. Both will take place in Spain toward the latter part of the year.

CEP Marbella takes place from October 23 to 27 and CEP Peralada plays out between November 27 and December 1.

Instead of handing out Platinum Passes to the winners of the Main Events, this time around, PokerStars will award passes to someone who has qualified to play in the Marbella event and the Peralada event. Players who make it to Day 2 will be entered into a random draw. Those chosen will take part in a Crazy Pineapple hand which will determine the winner.

Both the Main Events have a buy-in of €460+€40. Players can qualify for these events online at PokerStars.ES.

Ramon Colillas, winner of the inaugural PSPC and now a PokerStars ambassador, will be in attendance at both Marbella and Peralada, giving away passes to the lucky winners. Colillas earned his Platinum Pass last year after topping the CEP leaderboard.

