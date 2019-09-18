Partypoker is raising funds for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts after the devastating hurricane left large parts of The Bahamas in desperate need of aid. A Just Giving page has been set up to raise funds for the American Red Cross via a Twitter campaign, and a charity online poker tournament will run next month.

Partypoker is set to run their annual Caribbean Poker Party (CPP) in The Bahamas, and despite the humanitarian crisis left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, this year is no different. The CPP is scheduled to run in The Baha Mar Resort from November 16 to 23.