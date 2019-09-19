PokerStars has announced that it will give away two Platinum Passes to qualifiers of the Campeonato España de Poker (CEP) tour stops in Marbella and Peralada, that take place in Spain toward the latter part of the year.

This takes the total number of Platinum Passes to be given away through live routes this year to at least six, across five European countries.

The operator is committed to give away Platinum Passes, the gateway into the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC), that will take place in Barcelona, Spain in August 2020, through a mix of routes over the next year.