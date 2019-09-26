PokerStars has revealed more stops on the “Moneymaker’s Road To The PSPC” tour, as the operator continues to ramp up to a full year of live and online events to promote and give away seats to the PSPC 2020.

Platinum Passes will be added to each stop on the tour, continuing efforts to send casual poker players to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) to be held in Barcelona, Spain in August 2020.

As PRO first revealed earlier this month, The Road To The PSPC starts in Russia in October. It has now been revealed that the tour will host eight live stops between now and mid-January: Along with Russia, there will be three in the UK, in four separate casinos; in the US in Nevada, Florida and California; and in Dublin, Ireland.

One Platinum Pass, valued at €26,500, will be given away at each of these eight stops, a value of over €200,000. These will be in addition to the usual prize pools generated at each tournament.

A promotional video also suggests that the tour will have an even wider global reach, hinting of stops in both Brazil and Canada.