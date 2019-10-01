PokerStars India has become the associate sponsor to Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss, for its thirteenth season.

Bigg Boss is the Hindi version of Big Brother, a reality TV show that was first seen in the UK in 2000. It launched in India in 2006.

Bigg Boss is centered around Indian celebrities living in a shared house cut off from the outside world. The contestants, or “housemates,” are ejected one at a time via public vote until a winner remains.

It is aired on the COLORS channel, owned by Viacom18. PokerStars India has become its main sponsor.