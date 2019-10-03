The sixth incarnation of the Unibet Online Series (UOS) is slated to return at the end of October. A hidden webpage, first spotted by PRO, reveals the UOS will have a guarantee of €400,000 across 84 tournaments.

This will be the second outing for the UOS this year; the series last played out in April 2019.

As per this schedule, which may be preliminary, the number of tournaments and overall series guarantee remain the same as the April edition, leading to the same average guarantee per event of €4,762. The latest UOS outing will run at the end of October into November.