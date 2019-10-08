iPoker has revealed a new online poker tournament festival, Poker Dojo Series, that will take place at the end of the month. €320,000 is guaranteed over 80 tournaments in a new tiered format not previously seen before on the network.

As the name would suggest, the tournament series is themed around martial arts. All the tournaments are classified as either White, Yellow, Blue or Black Belt depending on the level of buy-in.

As in martial arts, White Belt is the lowest, working its way up to the high stakes Black Belt level.