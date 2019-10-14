With less than two months to go, partypoker has launched a new promotion, Million for Millions (M4M), promising to give away thousands of $109 tickets to satellites of MILLIONS Online.

The $10,300 MILLIONS Online is the operator’s audacious $20 million-guaranteed online poker tournament, which will take place for its second edition in early December.

Players interesting in participating in M4M must complete daily missions to win a special ticket. This can be used to either a freeroll or an all-in shootout tournament, each scheduled daily.

These both award tickets to a $109 “semi-final” tournament, which ultimately leads to the weekly final where ten $10,300 tickets are given away.