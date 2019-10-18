MPN has announced that it will close its poker tour, the MPNPT, with one final stop in Spain’s capital city Madrid in February next year.

Satellites started on October 13 and MTTs are scheduled twice a week to give players a chance to win a package into MPNPT Madrid. €75 rebuys will run on Wednesdays and €200 freezeouts on Sundays between now and February.

Packages to MPNPT Madrid are valued at €1,500 and include entry into the €550 buy-in Grand Finale Main Event, entry into a €55 side event and accommodation for two people.

A players’ welcome party is also on the cards. Other details of the festival stop have yet to be revealed. An online satellite schedule will be announced soon.