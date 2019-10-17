Online poker network iPoker is planning to launch a revamped weekly MTT schedule, expanding the number of guaranteed tournaments by 50% with a particular focus on progressive knockouts, PRO has learned.

Like its upcoming Dojo Series, which PRO revealed earlier this week, the new weekly MTT schedule will have a martial arts theme. Daily tournaments will include The Takedown, The Blackbelt and The Sensei.

According to details revealed to licensees earlier this week, seen by PRO, the number of tournaments on the weekly schedule has been expanded by approximately 50%, with more tournaments on the slate of every buy-in tier.