PokerStars Ambassador André Akkari is the face of a new promotion “Akkari’s Road to PSPC.” A Platinum Pass will be given away to special event on the Brazilian Series of Poker (BSOP) tour.

PokerStars has announced that Brazilian poker pro and PokerStars Ambassador André Akkari will head a new promotion, “Akkari’s Road to PSPC.” Akkari joins the ranks of Chris Moneymaker and Kalidou Sow as faces of the global PSPC Platinum Pass giveaway campaign.

A special tournament has been added to the schedule of the next Brazilian Series of Poker (BSOP) festival. Along with the usual prize, the winner will be awarded a Platinum Pass, gaining entry to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) that will take place in Barcelona, Spain next year.