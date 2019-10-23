PokerStars has announced that Brazilian poker pro and PokerStars Ambassador André Akkari will head a new promotion, “Akkari’s Road to PSPC.” Akkari joins the ranks of Chris Moneymaker and Kalidou Sow as faces of the global PSPC Platinum Pass giveaway campaign.

A special tournament has been added to the schedule of the next Brazilian Series of Poker (BSOP) festival. Along with the usual prize, the winner will be awarded a Platinum Pass, gaining entry to the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) that will take place in Barcelona, Spain next year.