The promotional campaign for the world’s richest poker festival, the World Series of Poker (WSOP), scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020, has already begun.

WSOP’s own online poker platform WSOP.com, which offers regulated online poker in New Jersey and Nevada, has already kicked off online satellites to the Main Event, giving players the chance to win a seat to the world’s most prestigious tournament as early as nine months in advance.

Every Sunday, WSOP.com is running a $215 buy-in satellite, open to both New Jersey and Nevada players. It guarantees at least one seat to the 2020 WSOP Main Event worth $10,000. Players can re-enter up to three times in this satellite.

An all-in satellite is also available three hours later for a much cheaper buy-in of $80. This satellite is rake-free—the whole buy-in goes to the prize pool—and players are forced all-in until there is a winner, effectively creating a random lottery

WSOP is also running super satellites to these events starting at just $10. These run multiple times a day.