The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) announced yesterday that PokerStars will launch their online poker product in the state of Pennsylvania on Monday November 4.

PokerStars corroborated this with a statement saying they would go live in the state “next week” pending final regulatory approval.

PokerStars is set to become the first operator to offer online poker to players in the state. It will be second state that PokerStars operates in, the first being New Jersey.