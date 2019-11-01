With a population of 13 million, Pennsylvania is the largest state so far to have legalized online poker. And while other forms of online gaming preceded it, the launch of online poker is finally here for those physically located in the Keystone State.

PokerStars confirmed to pokerfuse that it will soon begin live testing of its online poker platform in Pennsylvania. So we decided to compile all of the important information that people looking to play online poker in Pennsylvania need to know.

We will be updating this page periodically with all of the latest information, so check back often to keep ahead of your competition.

When is PokerStars Launching Online Poker in Pennsylvania?

A PokerStars representative told pokerfuse on October 30, 2019, “We are very excited to be bringing our most popular brands to Pennsylvania in the next week, subject to regulatory approval. Stay tuned for more details!” indicating that PokerStars is scheduled to begin live testing (also known as a soft launch) in Pennsylvania during the week of November 4, 2019.

If the launch of online slots and online casino games in the state is any indication, the use of the phrase “the week of” indicates that the soft launch period will start on Monday. The test period will continue for two to three days during which the online poker room will undergo further testing to ensure that player experience components of the software are properly functioning including geolocation services, payment processing, and responsible gaming measures.

Who is Eligible to Play at PokerStars PA?

People at least 21 years of age or older that are physically located within the borders of Pennsylvania are eligible to play online poker for real money at PokerStars Pennsylvania.

What Cash Games Will Be Offered at PokerStars PA?

Without a doubt, No Limit Hold’em will be the most widely available cash game spread on PokerStars PA, but there will also be a selection of other games too.

Although the initial soft launch period may contain a limited offering, based on our observation of the PokerStars PA test site, the following poker variants are expected to be on offer:

• Limit Hold’em

• Limit Omaha H/L

• Limit Stud

• Limit Stud H/L

• Limit 2- 7 Triple Draw

• Limit Razz

• Pot Limit Omaha (PLO)

• PL Omaha H/L

• PL 2- 7 Triple Draw

• PL 5 Card Omaha

• 8 Game

What Stakes will be Offered at PokerStars PA Cash Games?

PokerStars will offer a wide range of stakes and limits.

NLHE and PLO tables will have stakes as low as $0.01/$0.02 and as high as $25/$50.

Limit Hold’em will have tables with stakes as low as $0.10/$0.20 and ranging as high as $50/$100. Other variants (including 8 game which is a mix of Limit Games and NLHE and PLO ) start at low as $0.50/$1 and range as high as $100/$200.

Will Sit N’ Gos (SNGs) be Available on PokerStars PA?

Yes, PokerStars will spread SNGs at both 6-max and heads-up tables with buy-ins ranging from $1 to $500.

No Limit Hold’em (NLHE) and Pot Limit Omaha (PLO) will be the only variants available as SNGs, with all 6-max games offered as Turbos only and all heads-up games only available as Hyper Turbos.

Will Spin & Gos be Available on PokerStars PA?

Initially, PokerStars’ Spins (three-handed Sit N Gos with a variable prize pool) will not be available on PokerStars PA. It is expected that the popular poker format will be offered, as it is available in other regulated markets.

Will PokerStars offer Multi-Table Tournaments (MTTs)?

Yes, PokerStars will have a full slate of poker tournaments for players in Pennsylvania. These games will offer tremendous value to players as the larger population of Pennsylvania has allowed PokerStars to offer MTTs with lower buy-in than neighboring New Jersey and higher guaranteed prize pools.

In addition to MTTs that run daily with buy-ins starting at just $2, PokerStars will have a full slate of Sunday Majors. Based on our most recent information, there will be at least 5 big MTTs every Sunday with a total of more than $50,000 guaranteed.

Special promotions and pent-up excitement about the launch of online poker in Pennsylvania will probably contribute to even bigger prize pools.

Will Zoom be Offered in Pennsylvania?

PokerStars will not be offering id fast-fold poker format, Zoom, in Pennsylvania initially. It is unclear if/when the format will be made available. It is important to note that Zoom is also not available in New Jersey, but it may be introduced once the player pools of New Jersey and Pennsylvania are combined.

Can Players at PokerStars PA Play with Players on PokerStars NJ?

Currently shared liquidity, the ability for players in different states to compete at the same cash games and in the same poker tournaments, is not authorized by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

In addition, the legality of shared liquidity is being questioned by the US Department of Justice, and while the proponents of shared liquidity have prevailed so far in the courts, the fight is still ongoing.

Eventually, it is expected that shared liquidity will be allowed and that Pennsylvania will join the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA) which currently includes New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware. Once that happens, PokerStars will be able to allow its players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania compete against each other.