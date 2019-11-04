Online poker giant PokerStars has furthered its ties with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, announcing three new ambassadors, launching a new TV ad campaign, and revealing a major new promotion in the UK and Canada, all under the “Octagon Chip” name.

The announcement extends a partnership between PokerStars and UFC first inked in January 2019. Since then, the operator has relaunched games with the UFC logo, run UFC-specific promotions and marketing campaigns, and has hinted at a myriad other possible tie-ins.

In May, PokerStars signed Bruce Buffer, the official Octagon announcer, Daniel Cormier, UFC heavyweight champion, and Johnny Walker, top Light Heavyweight fighter, as ambassadors.

This has now expanded with three more appointees, all big-name UFC fighters: Jorge Masvidal, Tatiana Suarez and Amanda Nunes. Masvidal stars in the new TV ad campaign, which began its run on UK TV on November 1 and will hit Canadian airwaves from November 4.