US-regulated WSOP.com has announced a new Bounty Series across New Jersey and Nevada, and Finnish operator Veikkaus, which pools liquidity with Austria’s Win2day, has announced a new PKO tournament series.

It comes after all the major European operators have run major bounty-exclusive tournament series this fall. Now, it seems, even the industry’s smaller operators are getting in on the act as bounty tournaments continue to grow in popularity.

Running November 10 to 17, Bounty Series from WSOP.com, which is Wild West themed, is understood to be the first online series from the operator to feature this style of game play.